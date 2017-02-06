Land Rover Freelander

Southampton £7,995 7995.00GBP
Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom
6 speed, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto Lighting, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Powered Folding Mirrors, Electric Seats, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front Fog Lamps, Half Leather, Headlamp Jetwash, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Luggage blind, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Side Steps, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Jet Black Metallic with Half Leather trim. Demonstrator and Two Private Owners. 78,000 Miles with Full Service History. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. A Superb Example. Great Value.
