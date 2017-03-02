Land Rover Freelander

Southampton £13,995 13995.00GBP
Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom
ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Bluetooth, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Luggage blind, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Push Button Start, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Baltic Blue Metallic with Charcoal Full Leather trim. 68,000 Miles with Full Service History. A Stunning Example. Great Value.
