loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Southampton £13,995 13995.00GBP

Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£13,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Bluetooth, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front &amp; Rear Park Assist, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Luggage blind, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Push Button Start, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Baltic Blue Metallic with Charcoal Full Leather trim. 68,000 Miles with Full Service History. A Stunning Example. Great Value.

Accessories

ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Bluetooth, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Luggage blind, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Push Button Start, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 17'' Alloys, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8699
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on