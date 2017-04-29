loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Southampton £12,495 12495.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£12,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Dual Climate Zones, CD Player, Bluetooth, Aux Port, iPod Connectivity, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alpine Audio, Tow Pack, Headlamp Jetwash, Traction Control, Computer, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Dual Climate Zones, CD Player, Bluetooth, Aux Port, iPod Connectivity, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alpine Audio, Tow Pack, Headlamp Jetwash, Traction Control, Computer, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9720
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on