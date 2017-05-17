loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Southsea £995 995.00GBP

245-247
Southsea, PO4 0AL, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£995
4x4 Land Rover Freelander 1.8 XEi Station Wagon 1998 plateMOT May 2018Low mileage 104k, sunroof, central remote locking, 2 keys, service history, spacious family car, well looked after.

4x4

  • Ad ID
    9998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1795
