Land Rover Freelander

Staplehurst £12,995 12995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£12,995
Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Half Leather, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Parking Sensors, ABS, Powered Folding Mirrors, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Twin Air Bags, Traction Control, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

  • Ad ID
    15335
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
