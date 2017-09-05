Land Rover Freelander

Stevenage £7,495 7495.00GBP
Chells Way
Stevenage, SG2 0LY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Rear Headrests, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Multi-Disc CD Player, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history SAT NAV, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FULL BLACK LEATHER. 2 KEEPERS WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY.
