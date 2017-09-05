loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Stevenage £7,495 7495.00GBP

Chells Way
Stevenage, SG2 0LY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£7,495
Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Rear Headrests, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Multi-Disc CD Player, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history SAT NAV, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FULL BLACK LEATHER. 2 KEEPERS WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY.

  • Ad ID
    15735
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

