Land Rover Freelander

Stevenage £1,695 1695.00GBP
Chells Way
Stevenage, SG2 0LY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Immobiliser, Anti-Theft System, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Rear Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, FIVE DOOR HATCH, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history FULL BLACK LEATHER, GOOD MILEAGE FOR ITS YEAR. SERVICE HISTORY.WILL COME WITH 12 MONTHS MOT AND SERVICED PRIOR TO COLLECTION.
