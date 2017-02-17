Land Rover Freelander

£7,480 7480.00GBP
Water Lane
RH9 8JY, Surrey
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Twin Sunroofs, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, 4x4 ONLY 103K,FULL SERVICE HISTORY,TOP SPEC! FINISHED IN METALLIC BLACK,FITTED WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER,HEATED ELECTRIC MEMMORY SEATS,PANO ROOF,SAT NAV,ALPINE SOUND UPGRADE,CD RADIO,ALLOY WHEELS,AND INCLUDES 12 MONTHS WARRANTY
