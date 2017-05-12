Land Rover Freelander

£5,780 5780.00GBP
Water Lane
RH9 8JY, Surrey
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Isofix, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Colour Coded Body, Folding Rear Seats, 4x4 112K,ONE DOCTOR OWNER FROM NEW,WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY,FINISHED IN METALLIC SILVER,FITTED WITH CLIMATE CONTROL,ELECTRIC WINDOWS/MIRRORS,REMOTE LOCKING WITH SPARE KEY,CD RADIO,ALLOY WHEELS,AND INCLUDES 12 MONTHS WARRANTY
