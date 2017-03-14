loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Tonbridge £10,795 10795.00GBP

Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom

£10,795
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Headrests, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, 6 Speed Manual, 2 Keys, Alpine Premium Speakers, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history WOW! This is a bit of a rare one. A rare example of the Freelander 2 LE Sport Limited Edition which features special 20 inch diamont cut alloy wheels, Full two tone half leather interior in Ebony and pimento, Rear spoiler, Privacy Glass

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
