Land Rover Freelander

Tonbridge £10,795 10795.00GBP
Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Headrests, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, 6 Speed Manual, 2 Keys, Alpine Premium Speakers, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history WOW! This is a bit of a rare one. A rare example of the Freelander 2 LE Sport Limited Edition which features special 20 inch diamont cut alloy wheels, Full two tone half leather interior in Ebony and pimento, Rear spoiler, Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Headrests, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, 6 Speed Manual, 2 Keys, Alpine Premium Speakers, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...