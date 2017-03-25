loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Tonbridge £13,995 13995.00GBP

Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom

£13,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Rear Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Twin Sunroofs, Harman Kardon, 2 Keys, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, ABS, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history A rare example finished in Fuji White with contrasting eboby leather interior. Just 2 private owners from new with full Land Rover main dealer service history. Superb in every respect.Our price includes a new 12 month MOT, Full pre delivery inspection/service if due, and a 3 Month parts and labour warranty. VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US TO AVOID A WASTED JOURNEY, BUY FROM A GARAGE YOU CAN TRUST, ESTABLISHED 18 YEARS WITH FULL DEALER FACILITIES

  • Ad ID
    9116
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Engine Size
    2179
