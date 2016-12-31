loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Torquay £13,995 13995.00GBP

137 Newton Road
Torquay, TQ2 7AJ, Devon
United Kingdom

£13,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Auto Lighting, Heated Seats, Headlamp Jetwash, Electric Seats, CD Player, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Tow Pack, Push Button Start, Trip Computer, Quick-Clear Screen, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Accessories

Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Auto Lighting, Heated Seats, Headlamp Jetwash, Electric Seats, CD Player, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Tow Pack, Push Button Start, Trip Computer, Quick-Clear Screen, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7589
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on