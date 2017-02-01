loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Torquay £8,995 8995.00GBP

137 Newton Road
Torquay, TQ2 7AJ, Devon
United Kingdom

£8,995
Half Leather, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Parking Sensors, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, Auto Lighting, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, ABS, CD Player, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8164
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

