Land Rover Freelander

car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Air Bag, ABS, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Locking Wheel Nuts, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, 4x4 Very clean and tidy example of the ever popular Freelander TD4 with very low mileage,becoming increasingly difficult to find with this sort of mileage.Comes with full history up to 68K.This car is located at our new premises (ME17 3LS) please call us on 07775 503323 in the first instance.