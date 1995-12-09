loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

£1,995 1995.00GBP

423 Sutton Road
ME15 8RA,
United Kingdom

£1,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Electric Front Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Stereo, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history I bought this great Freelander in October of 16 ready for the winter snow! once again no snow so she is now on sale. I had this car full serviced with new tyres fitted plus other bits and pieces done so everything was working A ok. The MOT is blemish free and is until 21/11/17.The only note is the drivers seat fabric is torn on the base but the covers ar no longer available, otherwise this car is ultra clean and she drives like new!! Two keys and full book pack. Please, no offers as this is worth every penny.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Electric Front Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Stereo, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8907
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    103000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
