Land Rover Freelander

car description

Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Electric Front Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Stereo, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history I bought this great Freelander in October of 16 ready for the winter snow! once again no snow so she is now on sale. I had this car full serviced with new tyres fitted plus other bits and pieces done so everything was working A ok. The MOT is blemish free and is until 21/11/17.The only note is the drivers seat fabric is torn on the base but the covers ar no longer available, otherwise this car is ultra clean and she drives like new!! Two keys and full book pack. Please, no offers as this is worth every penny.