Land Rover Freelander

£1,995 1995.00GBP
423 Sutton Road
ME15 8RA,
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Electric Front Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Stereo, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history I bought this great Freelander in October of 16 ready for the winter snow! once again no snow so she is now on sale. I had this car full serviced with new tyres fitted plus other bits and pieces done so everything was working A ok. The MOT is blemish free and is until 21/11/17.The only note is the drivers seat fabric is torn on the base but the covers ar no longer available, otherwise this car is ultra clean and she drives like new!! Two keys and full book pack. Please, no offers as this is worth every penny.
Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Electric Front Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Stereo, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...