Land Rover Freelander

car description

4x4 04 Reg - Giverny Green with Full Cream Leather Trim, This top of the range HSE Diesel Auto is in unbelievably clean condition, it must be one of the nicest available within this age group and price bracket, being the top of the range it comes with an extremely high specification which includes: Satellite Navigation, Sunroof, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rear Park Assist, Airbags, 5x 17'' Alloy Wheels, Rear Window Tints, Front Fogs, Fitted Mats, 2 Keys, Comes with a fantastic Full Service History (9 services) up to 95k in 2014 then self-serviced since, it comes with a fresh new service and brand new MOT, really a very striking looking car in this gorgeous colour combination, I really really like this car and don't think you could do much better, if you want the nicest around then this should be it, drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**