Land Rover Freelander

car description

4x4 08 Reg - Stonoway Grey with Full Leather Trim, This stunning factory HST comes with an enormous specification which includes: Full Factory HST Body Styling, Touch Screen Colour Satellite Navigation, Full Size Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, CD Player with Fingertip Controls, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Adjustable Memory Seats, Airbags, ISO-Fix Seating, Front & Rear Park Assist, Comes with a Comprehensive Full Land Rover Main Dealer Service History (8 services) and a brand new MOT, really a stunning looking car, very rare to be a factory HST opposed to so many HSE's with HST kits as so many are plus this one has 'out of this world' Land Rover history, please come and view and you will one wowed by this vehicle, drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**