Land Rover Freelander

Waterlooville £17,950 17950.00GBP

113 London Road
Waterlooville, PO8 0BJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£17,950
car description

Climate Control, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Twin Sunroofs, CD Player

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7618
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
