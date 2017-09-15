Land Rover Freelander

Welling £14,500 14500.00GBP
134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, DA16 3DP, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Colour SatNav, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Parking Camera, Privacy Glass, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Armrest, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history This 2 owner Freelander has full service history comprised of 5 services. Extras include Colour Navigation and Leather.
