Land Rover Freelander

Welling £13,000 13000.00GBP
134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, DA16 3DP, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history This Freelander has full main dealer service history comprised of 4 services. With only 50210 miles,it is in great condition throughout.
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...