Land Rover Freelander

Welling £13,000

134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, DA16 3DP, Kent
United Kingdom

£13,000
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history This Freelander has full main dealer service history comprised of 4 services. With only 50210 miles,it is in great condition throughout.

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17379
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    50210 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

