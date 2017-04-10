Land Rover Freelander

Welling £5,000 5000.00GBP
134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, DA16 3DP, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Trip Computer, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history This Freelander Diesel is a very low mileage example that is in excellent condition throughout and has full service history comprised of 9 service stamps. It has recently been fitted with 4 new tyres.
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Trip Computer, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...