Land Rover Freelander

Welling £5,000 5000.00GBP

134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, DA16 3DP, Kent
United Kingdom

£5,000
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Trip Computer, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history This Freelander Diesel is a very low mileage example that is in excellent condition throughout and has full service history comprised of 9 service stamps. It has recently been fitted with 4 new tyres.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9401
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    60180 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1951
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

