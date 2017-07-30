loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

£3,250 3250.00GBP

London Road
BN6 9HZ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£3,250
car description

Service History, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Central Locking, Immobiliser, ABS, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Twin Air Bags, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, We provide an Inclusive Parts &amp; Labour Guarantee, Extended Guarantees are Available, Delivery Available at cost, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - A SELECTION OF UP TO 200 CARS AND VANS AVAILABLE. Click on dealer 'VISIT WEBSITE' link for many more large photographs of this car. We are a West Sussex Trading Standards Approved 'Buy with Confidence Dealership', West Sussex Trading Standards 'Approved Buy with Confidence.

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15222
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    90773 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

