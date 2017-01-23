car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, Harman Kardon, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Roof Rails, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history **LOW RATES OF FINANCE AVAILABLE ON THIS VEHICLE 7.9 % APR SUBJECT TO STATUS**SUPERB LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 HSE WITH JUST 66700 MILES!! AND A FULL SERVICE HISTORY! AMAZING AVERAGE 37 MPG!**LOW RATES OF FINANCE AVAILABLE ON THIS VEHICLE 7.9% APR SUBJECT TO STATUS**. WE ARE AN ESTABLISHED BUSINESS OF 6 YEARS AND HAVE AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION WITH OUR CUSTOMERS. WE ARE PROUD MEMBERS OF THE WEST SUSSEX COUNCIL TRADING STANDARD''S BUY WITH CONFIDENCE SCHEME FOR THE LAST 6 YEARS, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY - PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER TESTIMONIALS PAGE ON OUR WEBSITE. THIS CAR HAS BEEN HPI CHECKED AND CLEARED. ALL OF OUR CARS ARE GIVEN A PRE-DELIVERY 48 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE LEAVING SITE ALONG WITH A SERVICE AND MOT WHERE APPROPRIATE. AT LEAST A 3 MONTH MARKET LEADING RAC WARRANTY IS INCLUDED WITHIN THE PRICE FOR THE CAR THAT ALSO INCLUDES A FREE 12 MONTH RAC BREAKDOWN ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE. YOU ALSO HAVE THE OPTION TO EXTEND YOUR WARRANTY UP TO EITHER 1, 2 OR 3 YEARS FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE COST. WE OFFER COMPREHENSIVE PART EXCHANGE VALUATIONS. **VERY COMPETITIVE RATES OF FINANCE ARE AVAILABLE WITH OUR PARTNER SANTANDER 7.9% APR (SUBJECT TO STATUS) **PLEASE CALL US ON 01273 846884 TO IDENTIFY YOUR NEEDS FOR FINANCE OR WITH ANY OTHER QUESTIONS ABOUT THE CAR 01273 846884, WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU SOON!