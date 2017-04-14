car description

Due In Soon, Full Service History, Low mileage, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Electric Sunroof, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Harman Kardon Audio, Anti-Theft System, Front & Rear parking Sensors, Hill Descent Control, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Metallic Paintwork, Roof Rails, 4x4 2011 Land Rover Freelander SD4 HSE, 5 Door Estate. Only 43.000 Miles, with 95% Full Main Dealer Service History. Finished in Metallic Blue, with Pale Cream Leather Interior. An Increasingly Rare Car, with High Specification, to include a Perimetric Alarm System, Electric Glass Sunroof and Panoramic Roof, Heated Memory Seats, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connection and amongst others, front and Rear Parking Sensors. In beautiful Order Throughout and Clearly Well Looked After. An Attractive Proposition.