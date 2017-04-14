loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

£16,990 16990.00GBP

107 Keymer Road
BN6 8QL, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£16,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Due In Soon, Full Service History, Low mileage, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Electric Sunroof, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Harman Kardon Audio, Anti-Theft System, Front &amp; Rear parking Sensors, Hill Descent Control, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Metallic Paintwork, Roof Rails, 4x4 2011 Land Rover Freelander SD4 HSE, 5 Door Estate. Only 43.000 Miles, with 95% Full Main Dealer Service History. Finished in Metallic Blue, with Pale Cream Leather Interior. An Increasingly Rare Car, with High Specification, to include a Perimetric Alarm System, Electric Glass Sunroof and Panoramic Roof, Heated Memory Seats, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connection and amongst others, front and Rear Parking Sensors. In beautiful Order Throughout and Clearly Well Looked After. An Attractive Proposition.

Accessories

Due In Soon, Full Service History, Low mileage, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Electric Sunroof, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Harman Kardon Audio, Anti-Theft System, Front & Rear parking Sensors, Hill Descent Control, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Metallic Paintwork, Roof Rails, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9488
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on