loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Weston-super-Mare £12,995 12995.00GBP

Winterstoke Road
Weston-super-Mare, BS24 9AA, Somerset
United Kingdom

£12,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

6 months AA Gold Dealer Care Extended Guarantee, Very Tidy Car, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Accessories

6 months AA Gold Dealer Care Extended Guarantee, Very Tidy Car, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8343
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on