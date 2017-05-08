loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Weston-super-Mare £7,495 7495.00GBP

Winterstoke Road
Weston-super-Mare, BS24 9AA, Somerset
United Kingdom

£7,495
car description

6 months AA Gold Dealer Care Extended Guarantee, Air Conditioning, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9846
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

