Land Rover Freelander

Worthing £600 600.00GBP
45 Pentland Road
Worthing, BN13 2PR, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Stability Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Radio, CD Player, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, just arrived, Part Exchange to Clear., 16'' Alloys, 4x4 Taken in Part Exchange , Still Runs and Drives but Possible Head Gasket, Recent Bills for New Clutch and Centre Propshaft Bearing , Lots of Bills . Everything Works
