LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 HST 2008

TOP OF THE RANGE HST MODEL, 1 OWNER CAR, COMES WITH EVERY EXTRAS POSSIBLE inc FULL BODY KIT/SIDE STEPS, PANORAMIC ROOF, FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR/HEATED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION, FRONT and REAR PARKING SENSORS, 6 CD CHANGER/AUX, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE,FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2 KEYS, 5 seats, Black, Upgrades - Leather Pack, Audio System - Branded Alpine, Body Side Mouldings, Hst Body Kit, Side Steps, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Heated/Electric Front Seats, Dual Climate Control, Radio/Aux, Panoramic Roof With Blinds,Single Slot 6 CD changer, 3 months warranty, Full service history, Last serviced 01/02/2017 at 100000 miles, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (19in), Computer (Driver Information System), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, Telephone Equipment, Tinted Glass (Rear Windows), Upholstery Leather, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Lumbar support, Remote central locking, Black, HPI CLEAR, COMES WITH 3 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY, 3 MONTHS AA ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE, AA INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, ALL MAJOR DEBIT and CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, NATION WIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE, LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE