loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 S 2011

Get an Insurance Quote

Bristol £8,495 8495.00GBP

237 Phoenix Way,, Portishead
Bristol, BS20 7PB, Bristol
United Kingdom

£8,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

**ARRIVING DIRECT FROM LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER**;;Finished In Stornaway Grey Metallic With Complementing Anthracite Cloth Upholstery. Fitted With Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Electrically Operated and Heated Door Mirrors, Radio CD Player With Steering Mounted Audio Controls, On Board Computer, Remote Central Locking With Alarm and Immobiliser, Multiple Airbags, ISOFIX Anchorage Points, Front Centre Armrest, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Front and Rear Headrests, Split Folding Rear Seats, Cup Holders, Rear Boot Cover, Rubber Floor Mats, Body Coloured Bumpers and Door Mirrors, Alloy Wheels. This Stunning One Former Keeper Land Rover Freelander 2 Has Covered 99k Miles And Is Supplied With A Full Main Dealer Service History, 12 Months MOT and Is HPI Checked And Clear With A Report Supplied.

Accessories

ABS Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Full Main Dealer SH HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint Power Assisted Steering Remote Locking Six Speed Gearbox Trip Computer

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8157
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    TD4 S
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on