LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 S 2011

Bristol £8,495 8495.00GBP
237 Phoenix Way,, Portishead
Bristol, BS20 7PB, Bristol
United Kingdom
**ARRIVING DIRECT FROM LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER**;;Finished In Stornaway Grey Metallic With Complementing Anthracite Cloth Upholstery. Fitted With Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Electrically Operated and Heated Door Mirrors, Radio CD Player With Steering Mounted Audio Controls, On Board Computer, Remote Central Locking With Alarm and Immobiliser, Multiple Airbags, ISOFIX Anchorage Points, Front Centre Armrest, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Front and Rear Headrests, Split Folding Rear Seats, Cup Holders, Rear Boot Cover, Rubber Floor Mats, Body Coloured Bumpers and Door Mirrors, Alloy Wheels. This Stunning One Former Keeper Land Rover Freelander 2 Has Covered 99k Miles And Is Supplied With A Full Main Dealer Service History, 12 Months MOT and Is HPI Checked And Clear With A Report Supplied.
ABS Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Full Main Dealer SH HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint Power Assisted Steering Remote Locking Six Speed Gearbox Trip Computer
