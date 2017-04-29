1951 Land Rover Series 1

car description

A leading character of British automotive history driven by Royals, fox hunters and urban guerrillas alike, the Land Rover Defender has earned a cult following for it's never say die, rugged dependability. Often the first car the farthest reaches of the earth had ever seen, the Defender's signature design remained largely unchanged for nearly 70 years but as of the 29th January 2016 production came to an end, as all good things must. Available here is the original and the best Land Rover Series 1 designed by Maurice Wilks offered in the British Army’s signature colour of Bronze Green. Loaded with English character this original right hand drive, Australian complianced Land Rover is the generation leading the charge for this classless cars tsunami like resurgence in popularity today. This super 1951 Landie was sold new by Greenville Motors, Williams Street Sydney and today carries the patina of authentic, regular use with the 1.6 litre petrol engine in excellent running order. This 'lights through grille' model still carries many of its original and hard to find features including all Jaeger instrumentation, the correct Britax and Lucas lamps, the original Bronze Serck radiator and