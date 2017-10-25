loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1954 Land Rover Series 1 86"

Get an Insurance Quote

Leominster £4,000 - £6,000 4000.00GBP

Brightwells - Brightwells Classic Cars 25th October
Leominster, Herefordshire, HR6 0DE 25 Oct 2017

Easters Court
Leominster, HR6 0DE, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£4,000 - £6,000
Has reserve price
Email Auction House
Report fraudulent ad

car description

An early ex-military Series 1; ripe for a restoration, or ready to enjoy as it is!

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22290
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 1
  • Engine Size
    2

Auction information

  • Auction Date:
    25/10/2017
  • Lot number:
    -
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Auction House

Land Rover Series 1 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on