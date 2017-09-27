loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1955 Land Rover Series 1 86"

Get an Insurance Quote

Leominster £10,000 - £12,000 10000.00GBP

Brightwells - Brightwells Classic Cars 27th September
Leominster, Herefordshire, HR6 0DE 27 Sep 2017

Easters Court
Leominster, HR6 0DE, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£10,000 - £12,000
Has reserve price
Email Auction House
Report fraudulent ad

car description

From a deceased estate; ex-military; ex-Royal Army Ordnance Corps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15723
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 1
  • Engine Size
    2

Auction information

  • Auction Date:
    27/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    -
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Auction House

Land Rover Series 1 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on