Land Rover Series 1 80" 1951 Daily Very Good Example

car description

We have for sale a 1951 Land Rover 80" Soft Top Last Owner Has Owned for the last 22 years and Has Been in Daily Use. This Vehicle was not registered in the UK until 1993 No History Before That Date, Two Owners on the V5, the Vehicle has had Chassis Welded and a Later Series 2 Rear Cross Member Fitted, Bulkhead Rebuilt to a Very High Standard, A Rover 60 2 litre Engine Fitted (Common Conversion) Restored 15 years Ago. Later seats fitted Drives Very Well Excellent Engine Gearbox, Steering and Brakes, Body Very Straight and Original