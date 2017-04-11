Land Rover Series 1

£4,000 4000.00GBP
Aberdeen City
1954 long wheel base truck, 107
Zero rust, new chassis, needs restoration and some bits missing, but looks great!
£1300 just spent on engine.
In Aberdeen
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...