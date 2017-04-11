loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 1

£4,000 4000.00GBP

Aberdeen City

Stewart Davidson
1954 long wheel base truck, 107
Zero rust, new chassis, needs restoration and some bits missing, but looks great!
£1300 just spent on engine.
In Aberdeen

  • Ad ID
    9408
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 1
  • Colour
    Other
  • Year
    1954
