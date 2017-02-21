loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 1

Beamish £27,500 27500.00GBP

Beamish, Durham
United Kingdom

£27,500
This car was acquired by Aston Workshop around 10 years ago. The previous owner Mark Dixon (editor of Octane magazine) used this vehicle often and even took it on a courageous expedition to Iceland. Despite the car having additions for its expedition it is in remarkably original condition. The bulkhead and chassis both have matching numbers, 26101251. The engine number is 26107334 which is the same year and possibly the original engine from the factory. Iceland Expedition  At moment there is little information or pictures about the expedition but they are coming soon! We believe it may even have been featured in Octane magazine. The Iceland trip meant that the engine’s original fan was removed and replaced by an electric fan, this allowed the engine to heat up faster in cold temperatures by using a thermostatic control. In addition the windscreen water bottle is inside the vehicle to prevent it from freezing. Electrics The electrical system has been renovated to excellent working order. “Like new parts” include the wiring loom, ignition coil and voltage regulator, plus a new battery will be installed upon sale. Chassis, axels and suspension  Chassis is patch and rust free. It’s in

    8531
    For sale
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 1
    1952
    27500 mi
Land Rover Series 1 for sale

