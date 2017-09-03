loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 1

Blairgowrie £8,500 8500.00GBP

Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross

£8,500
Eileen McBain
Unique Historic roadworthy vehicle.
Land Rover 109 Series LWB 1956 Petrol
New chassis 1986.
East Perthshire, Scotland
Please call for further arrangements to view.
07860423830

V5 and history available.
Painted in garage colours of Turquoise & Yellow
Originally blue. (Ministry of Fuel & Power?)
Good all-round condition for age.

  • Ad ID
    15714
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 1
  • Colour
    Turquoise
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1956
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1956
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
