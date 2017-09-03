Land Rover Series 1

Blairgowrie £8,500 8500.00GBP
Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross
Unique Historic roadworthy vehicle.
Land Rover 109 Series LWB 1956 Petrol
New chassis 1986.
East Perthshire, Scotland
Please call for further arrangements to view.
07860423830
V5 and history available.
Painted in garage colours of Turquoise & Yellow
Originally blue. (Ministry of Fuel & Power?)
Good all-round condition for age.
