Land Rover Series 1

Conwy £20,000 20000.00GBP

Unit 1
Conwy, LL22 9LG, Clwyd
United Kingdom

£20,000
Looking for all Series 1 Land Rovers
Early Series 2
Original/Low Mileage Series 3.

Ideally 1948 - 1960.

We are interested in complete vehicles, part restored vehicles, museums pieces and all barn finds in any condition.

We will also consider Classic Range Rover models and 90, 110 and Defender.

Cash paid and same day collection can be arranged, hassle free sale. Best prices paid we won't be beaten.


Please text or call on 078255 87155 or 07767 414000.

You can also email me info@williamsclassics.co.uk

We Buy Nationwide.


http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk

Try our new free valuations service http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk/valuations/

Thanks for looking.

  • Ad ID
    7810
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 1
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1948
  • Mileage
    99 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1949
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
  • Transmission
    72
