A rare opportunity to acquire an exceptionally restored and very desirable 1952 Land Rover Series 1 80".



R261**** chassis number this vehicle is a genuine 1952 model finished in the correct Bronze Green.



When Maurice Wilks, Rover's chief designer, came up with a plan to produce a light agricultural utility vehicle in 1947 he would have no idea that his design would become an icon and launch a whole new industry sector. The original Land Rover was presented in sage green with a canvas roof and revolutionised rural transport. As an engineering marvel it can still outstrip its modern counterparts, and the Series I rightly belongs in the Motoring Hall of Fame. Hugely successful globally, improvements were made throughout the production run.



This vehicle has covered less than 500 miles since restoration. Vehicles like this don't often come on the market, as prices have risen in recent years this vehicle shows very good value given the amount of time the restoration has taken.





BODYWORK



All the bodywork is original including the correct one piece wings, the sidelights are in the correct place and not on the bulkhead which is correct for this model year. None of the bodywork has been molested with aftermarket indicators as so often is the case.



The rear tub unlike most Land Rovers is remarkably straight and original in the back and doesn't show any signs of hard use and is fitted with matching rear bench seats.



The bulkhead is exceptionally solid and in great condition. It has the export vent at the top of the bulkhead which allows you to let fresh air straight into the cab which is great on a hot day.



The chassis is in good condition and is original and has been restored to a very high standard having had any necessary outriggers. It has then been finished in the correct bronze green.





INTERIOR



It has a complete set of front seats from Undercover covers that are the correct square back type for the age of the vehicle there are also rear bench seats in matching trim. It had also had a new canvas and flaps from Undercover Covers which looks great against the bronze green bodywork. Front and rear mats have also been added which finish off the vehicle well. This vehicle as been subject to a full strip down and rebuild and so every nut and bolt has been replaced.



There has certainly been no expense spared on this Land Rover and the vehicle has had a thorough restoration.







UNDER THE BONNET



The engine bay has been well detailed and finished to a high standard. The restoration includes an overhauled 2 litre engine which is a Spreadbore bore type. The rebuilt 2-litre petrol engine gives huge improvements in reliability and drivability. The later 80" vehicles were all fitted with 2 litre engines and do drive really well with the added power of the 2 litre engine as the 1.6 always seemed a little underpowered particularly on long hills. A more modern coil has been fitted to improve reliability and also the vehicle has benefited from a new refurbished carburettor and distributor.







ON THE ROAD



The engine busts into life at the turn of the key. It always starts first time and is a great runner. The vehicle really does pull very well and is a joy to drive and really does burble along.



With the canvas sides rolled up and the door tops off this vehicle really does draw some attention. Especially when you put the windscreen down it really is an experience to drive.



The vehicle will be supplied with a full 12 month MOT. It has a selectable four wheel drive gearbox which is correct for the vehicle. The gears change up and down as they should and goes through all the gears as it should.



Almost all Series Land Rovers we have had drip a little oil, some quite a lot, this is the exception though no drips of oil to speak of even after standing for days in the same place.







SUMMARY



This is a fantastic example of a Series 1 restoration which is ready to use and enjoy this summer. The chassis numbers on the plates are the same as on the log book registration document and that stamped on the chassis itself.



This is one of the best value for money 1952 80" we have ever had the opportunity to own. This Land Rover has obviously been cared for and cherished by its previous owners. The restoration has taken 2 years to complete. It is a fantastic example that requires no work and is ready to use and enjoy.



If you are an investor, then you will already know how these vehicles have appreciated over the last 5 years some doubling and others even tripling in value.



This a very honest 65 year old Series Land Rover. What you see is what you get it looks and drives exactly as it should. You will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle.



Any questions please do not hesitate to contact us to discuss the vehicle.



Opportunities to purchase a genuine 1952 model don't often come up so please don't miss this one.



