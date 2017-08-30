Land Rover Series 1

£1,234 1234.00GBP
Derbyshire
Series 1 80' 1952 project
V5 present
Open to offers
This vehicle has to much done to list.
Call Sam (me) on 077730662301 for more details
Call for more details
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...