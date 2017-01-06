loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 1

POA 0GBP

James Martin
car description

Two series 1 Land rovers for parts. All main body panels including 2 split windscreens. 2 bonnets, 4 front wings. Hard top, rear tubs and rear doors. 4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7627
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 1
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1954
  • Doors
    2
  • Transmission
    72
