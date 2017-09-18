Land Rover Series 1

car description

Restored over the last 15 months. In summary the work includes: floorpans, bulkhead, tub lifted / removed, most chassis components removed, chassis welded where necessary, kill rust treated and hammerite painted. All new bushes fitted as necessary. All new steering ball joints fitted and re-built steering box and idler with correct alignment. Steering wheel re-furbished. All braking cylinders and shoes replaced, including all new copper piping and stainless steel flexible hoses. Clutch cylinders replaced, including new copper piping. All wheels shot blasted and stove enamelled with 5 new tyres fitted. New wheel bearings front and rear fitted. New wiring loom installed with all new lights (halogen headlights fitted). All gauges re-conditioned and tow bar electrics installed. Engine fully serviced - filters, cam belt etc. Land Rover 2.5 N/A diesel engine. Lightweight hubs and 1/2 shafts. Reconditioned alternator and starter. Fuel tank cleaned, new sender unit fitted, all fuel lines replaced with nylon. Stainless steel nuts, bolts and washers used where possible. Floors front and rear re-fitted with chequer plate. New sliding windows and runners fitted. New tow ball and drop plate. Original 1960s/1970s mud flaps. Series 1 type door mirrors. All new door rubbers. Bare metal re-spray in satin bronze green. The following from Exmoor trim: front seats and brackets, rear seats and frame, full canvas tilt. Too much work done to list in an advert. Approx 50 miles since re-build. Gearbox fault but fully drivable hence priced to sell at £16,000. Contact: e-mail: bobhamilton272@btinternet.com or mobile: 07818418121

