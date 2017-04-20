East Hoathly £11,950 11950.00GBP
East Hoathly,
East Sussex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Land Rover Series 2A with Soft Dash Galvanised chassis fitted, New Footwells, Full Respray in Marine Blue, New Hood & Sticks, New Tailgate. This is an exceptionally clean vehicle fitted with a 2.25 Diesel Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.
land-rover series 11 88 inch 2 25 diesel soft top galvanised chassis blue warranty 1971 british
