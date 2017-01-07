loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 111

Brighton £6,999 6999.00GBP

Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, BN1 4QG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£6,999
Tow Pack, Cloth Upholstery, Colour Coded Body, 4x4, Part service history 1973 LAND ROVER LIGHT WEIGHT, FULL RENOVATION, 12 MTHS MOTThis vehicle is currently in our workshops and the engine is being removed to cure large oil leaks plus all new brakes and many other parts being fitted, will be complete early 2015.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 1
  • Mileage
    60811 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2286
