Land Rover Series 111

Brighton £6,999 6999.00GBP
Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, BN1 4QG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Tow Pack, Cloth Upholstery, Colour Coded Body, 4x4, Part service history 1973 LAND ROVER LIGHT WEIGHT, FULL RENOVATION, 12 MTHS MOTThis vehicle is currently in our workshops and the engine is being removed to cure large oil leaks plus all new brakes and many other parts being fitted, will be complete early 2015.
Tow Pack, Cloth Upholstery, Colour Coded Body, 4x4, Part service history
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...