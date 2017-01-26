1971 Land Rover Series 2A 109 Station Wagon in Blue 2.25 Petrol

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Series 2a 109 Station Wagon 5 Door, 1971 Model (Tax Exempt) Original 2.25 Petrol Engine with Full LPG System and Large Tank in Rear (See Pic's) Safari Roof with Vents in Cream, Blue Bodywork in Good Order (Small Amount of Corrosion on Door Bottoms) Standard LR Wheels with 750-16 Tyres, Black Vinyl Seats in Good Order, Drives Excellent, Starts and runs on LPG Instantly, Chassis Very Good, Bulkhead has been Repaired at some stage. A rare vehicle in this original condition. Any trial welcome during Business Hours Only