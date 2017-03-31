loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 2

Brackley £6,500 6500.00GBP

Brackley, Northamptonshire

£6,500
Guy Smith
Rare opportunity to own my lovely SWB Series 11 in Bronze Green . Full Tilt & TAX & MOT EXEMPT. Undergone 2 years of restoration work. Chassis and bulkhead are good . New complete clutch . New brake system, fuel tank and all hoses/pipes. , Series Radiator. New lights, dip switch and most cabling. Engine is 2.5 td 1987 with a recent new cylinder head and all new associated parts. Recon injector pump. New injectors . Runs well. Telephone me for more detailed info on 07941 750936 - GUY . Land Rover is Nr Brackley , Northants

Updated dash with temp gauge, cigar lighter etc. 5 Disco wheels with 205/16 adequate tyres . Pair of comfy seats . Aux Fan. Tow Ball.

  • Ad ID
    9205
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1959
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 1959
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
