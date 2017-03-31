Land Rover Series 2

car description

Rare opportunity to own my lovely SWB Series 11 in Bronze Green . Full Tilt & TAX & MOT EXEMPT. Undergone 2 years of restoration work. Chassis and bulkhead are good . New complete clutch . New brake system, fuel tank and all hoses/pipes. , Series Radiator. New lights, dip switch and most cabling. Engine is 2.5 td 1987 with a recent new cylinder head and all new associated parts. Recon injector pump. New injectors . Runs well. Telephone me for more detailed info on 07941 750936 - GUY . Land Rover is Nr Brackley , Northants