Land Rover Series 2

Walsall £1,500 1500.00GBP
Walsall, West Midlands
New clutch, including pressure plate release bearing, master and slave cylinder recently fitted.
SWB, rag top (not fitted). Tax exempt, diesel engine. No MOT at present and would need attention to brakes. Clean, genuine Landy.
