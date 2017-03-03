loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 2

Walsall £1,500 1500.00GBP

Walsall, West Midlands

£1,500
car description

New clutch, including pressure plate release bearing, master and slave cylinder recently fitted.
SWB, rag top (not fitted). Tax exempt, diesel engine. No MOT at present and would need attention to brakes. Clean, genuine Landy.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8719
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1970
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1970
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
