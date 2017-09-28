Huddersfield £14,995 14995.00GBP
Huddersfield,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
OGC 348D – 1966 Land Rover Series 2A – X MOD
Manufactured in 1966 and delivered to Ashchurch Depot on 5th August 1966. This 88″ Land Rover was given the military registration of 74 ER 12
First deployed to 3 GM (Guided Missile) Thunder Platoon Royal Army Service Corps in Germany – February 1967.
March 1971 – it was transferred to the Ordnance Depot in Antwerp, and finally authorised for disposal in March 1978.
Registered in “Civilian” life 1st July 1980.
Full military history included.
MOT history back to 2006
Ideal for the collector or someone looking for an interesting Land Rover to show.
To be sold fully serviced, with 12 months MOT and 6 months mechanical warranty
ogc 348 d 1966 land-rover series 2a x mod warranty 1967 british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...