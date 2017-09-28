car description

OGC 348D – 1966 Land Rover Series 2A – X MOD

Manufactured in 1966 and delivered to Ashchurch Depot on 5th August 1966. This 88″ Land Rover was given the military registration of 74 ER 12

First deployed to 3 GM (Guided Missile) Thunder Platoon Royal Army Service Corps in Germany – February 1967.

March 1971 – it was transferred to the Ordnance Depot in Antwerp, and finally authorised for disposal in March 1978.

Registered in “Civilian” life 1st July 1980.

Full military history included.

MOT history back to 2006

Ideal for the collector or someone looking for an interesting Land Rover to show.

To be sold fully serviced, with 12 months MOT and 6 months mechanical warranty