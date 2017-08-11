Land Rover Series 2a

car description

Here we have my landy, much loved but unfortunately i now need the garage space. 12 months MOT until July 2018. Lots of work recently done to the car. New MOT, service, refurbished oil bath intake. It has an upgraded brake servo, new brakes and wheel cylinders all round, new hand brake, clutch master and slave cylinders, brake master cylinder overhaul, all new brake pipes fitted, new battery, sealed beam units, new front seats, front leaf springs replaced and a little welding to n/s/f leaf spring hanger.



Starts on the key first time and drives very well. Smokes a little on start up but so would you at 55 years old! I drive it daily when the weather is good and she will do a steady 40 mph very happily. It does come with the full truck cab roof, back and windows but will not fit into garage with the roof so i never fit it. Tyres are good all round.



I have owned her for the last 13 years. Previous owner told me it was once associated with the 'Lost village of Tyneham'and the M.O.D. but i can not confirm this however i did buy it from Swanage so it was in the right area (the numbers on the side were there when i bought it). The landy is 55 years old and like many land rovers of its age has been changed and or adapted in some way. Obvious things like front headlight and no front vents on bulkhead. I am not an expert just an enthusiast. I have a fair bit of paperwork and MOTs for the the service history, Any more questions please do ask and i will try to answer them.



