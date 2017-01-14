loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Series 2a

Brighton £2,350 2350.00GBP

Brighton, East Sussex

£2,350
Marc Ewens
Well Looked After Folder Of Reciepts, Gear Box Rebuilt, Ex Royal Navy, MOT Till April, Tax Exempt,
BARGAIN
Call Marc 07956 713675
Email niamka@hotmail.com

Canvas Top To Go With It

  • Ad ID
    7711
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2a
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    1978
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Transmission
    72
