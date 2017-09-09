loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Series 2a

Get an Insurance Quote

Bude £2,200 2200.00GBP

Bude, Cornwall

£2,200
Tim Greenhalgh
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Series 2a land rover with series 3 body work.recent engine rebuild. New m.o.t loads other work done.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15530
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Series > Land Rover Series 2a
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    1965
  • Mileage
    86370 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 1965
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Tim Greenhalgh
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Series 2a for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on